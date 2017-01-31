Muzzin's late goal gives Kings 3-2 win over Arizona

0:55 Cal Poly students protest Milo Yiannopoulos event Pause

0:21 Anti-Trump protesters walk through Cal Poly campus ahead of Milo Yiannopoulos' speech

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.

0:57 Head-on collision on Los Osos Valley Road causes major injuries

0:44 See Santa Margarita Lake at 70 percent capacity after the storms

0:57 131-year-old Camp Arroyo Grande is for sale

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point

1:07 Protester holds solo vigil near San Luis Obispo airport against Trump's immigration order

0:54 Crews haul L.A. couple's car up Hwy. 1 cliff