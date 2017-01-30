Goodwin, Morant lead FGCU past North Florida 74-59

0:44 See Santa Margarita Lake at 70 percent capacity after the storms Pause

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.

1:53 Salud Carbajal talks about his priorities in Congress

1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes?

0:58 Cal Poly students protest Donald Trump inauguration

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation