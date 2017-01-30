Sports

January 30, 2017 7:22 PM

Nared leads Tennessee to 76-74 win over No. 4 Gamecocks

By PETE IACOBELLI AP Sports Writer
COLUMBIA, S.C.

Jamie Nared had a career-high 27 points, including two clutch free throws with 5.9 seconds left, and Tennessee stopped No. 4 South Carolina's 30-game home win streak in the Southeastern Conference with a 76-74 victory Monday night.

Nared was fouled after the Gamecocks (18-2, 8-1) rallied from 11 points down to tie it at 74 on Bianca Cuevas-Moore's 3-pointer with 14.7 seconds remaining.

Tyasha Harris was called for guarding Nared too closely and the junior, who knocked down the winning shot two weeks ago in Tennessee's 71-69 victory over No. 6 Notre Dame, calmly made both foul shots.

Cuevas-Moore's 3-point try in the final seconds bounced away, and the Lady Vols (14-7, 5-3) celebrated their third top-10 victory this season, adding South Carolina to No. 10 Stanford in December and the Irish earlier this month.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Nipomo skaters soon could shred in community skate park

View more video

Sports Videos