Rabb's double-double lifts California past Stanford 66-55

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain. Pause

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point

1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes?

1:19 Body, vehicle found over the side of Hwy. 1 near Ragged Point

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation

1:24 Cambria home built to showcase Early Americana

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:53 Salud Carbajal talks about his priorities in Congress