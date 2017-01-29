Sports

Jones has triple-double, No. 2 Baylor thumps No. 20 Oklahoma

WACO, Texas

Alexis Jones had 24 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists and No. 2 Baylor beat No. 20 Oklahoma 92-58 on Sunday.

Jones joined former center Brittney Griner as the only Lady Bears to record a triple-double. Griner had five in her career, the last on March 3, 2013 against West Virginia.

Baylor (21-1, 10-0 Big 12) shot 57 percent over the final three quarters after struggling to 6 of 20 in the opening 10 minutes. Reserve Khadijiah Cave had 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting, Nina Davis added 13 points and Alexis Prince finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Oklahoma (16-6, 7-3) got 15 points from Peyton Little and led by eight during the first quarter, but Baylor scored the first 13 points of the second quarter to cap an 18-2 run and take control. Maddie Manning had 11 points, and Vionise Pierre-Louis and Gabbi Ortiz added 10 points apiece. Ortiz also pulled down 10 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma: The Sooners' offense was too stagnant to break down a stingy Baylor defense. Oklahoma had only nine assists to go with 17 turnovers. When the Sooners' turnovers didn't trigger a quick score on the other end, a 6-for-26 performance from 3-point range often led to long rebounds that did.

Baylor: The Lady Bears' size and depth make a tough matchup for anyone in the country and it showed again Sunday. Baylor outrebounded Oklahoma 55-44, blocked eight shots and held a 60-26 edge in the paint.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma will return home for its second game against Kansas on Wednesday. The Sooners won the first meeting 84-54 on Dec. 29.

Baylor goes on the road for its next two games, against Iowa State on Wednesday and Texas Tech on Saturday.

