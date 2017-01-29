The Latest: AFC scores, defenses had early Pro Bowl edge

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain. Pause

3:46 A rare kayak trip down the Salinas River in north San Luis Obispo County

1:53 Salud Carbajal talks about his priorities in Congress

1:19 North County man leaps from Hawaii waterfall

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation

3:19 Grant Feasel: Years of concussions led to CTE and the tragic death of the NFL player

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:53 Experience 'epic' downhill skiing in the Sierra