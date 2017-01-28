Sports

January 28, 2017 8:51 PM

Rowe lifts Cal State Fullerton past Cal Poly 81-71

The Associated Press
FULLERTON, Calif.

Jackson Rowe scored a career high 24 points, Tre Coggins added 16 more and Cal State Fullerton snapped a three-game skid with an 81-71 win over Cal Poly on Saturday night.

Rowe was 8 of 12 from the field, including three 3-pointers, sank all but one of his six free throw shots and hauled in a game-high seven rebounds. Kyle Allman finished with 13 points and Khalil Ahmad had 12 as Fullerton (9-11, 3-4 Big West Conference) shot 54 percent from the field and dominated on the boards, 37-18.

Fullerton edged into the lead for good with Arkim Robertson's layup to make it 20-18 with 9:04 left in the opening half. The Titans took a 39-32 advantage into the break, then continued to pull away in the second half.

Victor Joseph led Cal Poly (6-15, 1-6) with 22 points, Ridge Shipley added 14 and Donovan Fields 11.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Nipomo skaters soon could shred in community skate park

View more video

Sports Videos