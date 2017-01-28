Sports

January 28, 2017 7:16 PM

SE Missouri St rolls to 82-71 win over Austin Peay

The Associated Press
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn.

Denzel Mahoney scored 22 points with 7-for-11 shooting to lead Southeast Missouri State to an 82-71 win over Austin Peay on Saturday night.

Antonius Cleveland added 17 points, Trey Kellum had 13 and Jamaal Calvin 10 as Southeast Missouri picked up its fourth-straight win to remain atop the Ohio Valley Conference standings in the West Division. The Redhawks (11-13, 6-3) sank 27 of their 50 shots from the field (54 percent) and edged Austin Peay on the boards, 33-30.

Calvin's 3-pointer with 3:16 left in the first half put Southeast Missouri on top for good, 36-33, and the Redhawks continued to pull away from there, taking a 44-39 advantage into the break and outscoring Austin Peay 38-32 over the final 20 minutes.

Austin Peay (7-16, 3-6) got 15 points apiece from Kenny Jones, John Murry and Jared Savage. Chris Porter-Bunton added 11 points for the Governors and Josh Robinson had 10.

