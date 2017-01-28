Top 25 Capsules

1:53 Salud Carbajal talks about his priorities in Congress Pause

1:31 Scenes of flooding, evacuations and overflowing creeks in South County

1:02 Remembering David Fear: 'A Grover Beach hero'

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

3:46 A rare kayak trip down the Salinas River in north San Luis Obispo County

1:38 Skiing the deep powder at China Peak

0:42 Watch Ryan Teixeira get a big-league surprise from Dodger Justin Turner

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation

1:24 Cambria home built to showcase Early Americana