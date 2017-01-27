Canada leads No. 13 UCLA women over No. 16 Arizona State

3:46 A rare kayak trip down the Salinas River in north San Luis Obispo County Pause

1:53 Experience 'epic' downhill skiing in the Sierra

1:53 Salud Carbajal talks about his priorities in Congress

0:42 Watch Ryan Teixeira get a big-league surprise from Dodger Justin Turner

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point