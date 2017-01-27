Pistons send Ellenson, Hilliard and Gbinije to D-League

3:46 A rare kayak trip down the Salinas River in north San Luis Obispo County Pause

2:20 Can extreme distance running actually harm the heart?

1:53 Experience 'epic' downhill skiing in the Sierra

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation

0:50 Lakes, rivers and a meadow during drought years compared to January 2017

0:42 Watch Ryan Teixeira get a big-league surprise from Dodger Justin Turner

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

4:17 Laurence Juber Trio use music to become mentors at Morro Bay High School