Women's Top 25 Capsules

1:53 Experience 'epic' downhill skiing in the Sierra Pause

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:15 San Luis Reservoir is filling up quickly

1:42 Emily Lucier hits buzzer-beater to lift Mission Prep to win over rival SLO High

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:24 Cambria home built to showcase Early Americana

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made