NHL Capsules

2:42 After calm afternoon, storm returns with fury along SLO County's coast Pause

1:30 Downed trees and high water in Atascadero

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:16 Man body surfing near Morro Rock pulled from water after being overtaken by large waves

1:31 Scenes of flooding, evacuations and overflowing creeks in South County

0:53 Windy, rainy morning in Cayucos

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made

0:44 Atascadero's second annual Tamale Festival

1:51 Women's March in San Luis Obispo