Sports

January 21, 2017 7:11 PM

Anaheim goalie Gibson leaves game with injury

The Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn.

Anaheim goaltender John Gibson has left Saturday's game against Minnesota with an apparent upper-body injury.

A short-angle shot from Mikko Koivu appeared to hit Gibson in the upper chest with 5:39 to play in the first period. The goaltender immediately went down on one knee and was quickly attended to by a trainer. Gibson gingerly skated to the bench and went straight to the locker room.

Gibson is 7-1-1 with two shutouts in his past nine starts. He was replaced by Jonathan Bernier.

Gibson stopped four of five shots he faced while making his fourth straight start.

