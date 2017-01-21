Freshman Wiley leads Auburn past rival Alabama, 84-64

1:51 Women's March in San Luis Obispo Pause

0:44 Avila Beach covered with debris, SLO Creek swells during wet weather

1:16 Man body surfing near Morro Rock pulled from water after being overtaken by large waves

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

1:31 Scenes of flooding, evacuations and overflowing creeks in South County

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

0:52 Salinas River surges under the Niblick Road bridge in Paso Robles