Nice striker Balotelli says Bastia fans racially abused him

0:44 Avila Beach covered with debris, SLO Creek swells during wet weather Pause

1:31 Scenes of flooding, evacuations and overflowing creeks in South County

0:58 Cal Poly students protest Donald Trump inauguration

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

0:49 Tim Tebow sends his best wishes to Ryan Teixeira

1:26 Cal Poly men's basketball coach Joe Callero reacts to Wednesday's loss vs. UC Irvine

1:53 Experience 'epic' downhill skiing in the Sierra