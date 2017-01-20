Shibutanis dominate in ice dance at US championships

Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani never missed a beat in an elegant routine that earned them a record score of 82.42 points and an early lead in the short ice dance competition at the U.S. figure skating championships.
The Shibutanis were the clear front-runners, especially after their bronze medal at the Grand Prix final. They won the gold medal at the U.S. championships last season and could go back-to-back with another sensational effort Sunday.
They zipped around the Sprint Center ice on Friday and the brother-sister pair had the crowd going wild in an uninhibited performance. Last year at the championships, the Shibutanis had to rally after the short dance to win the gold medal. But the mistakes were minuscule and their flawless twizzle series — a series of continuous turns across the ice — put them atop of what is considered a wide-open field.
Madison Chock and Evan Bates, the 2015 champs who took silver a year ago, tore it up in a routine that used the bluesy "Bad to the Bone" and "Uptown Funk" as their soundtrack. With a funky set that had the crowd seem like they were peeking inside a nightclub, Chock and Bates scored 79.96 points and are in second place.
"We made some big changes," Bates said. "We didn't have a huge window of time to master all those new pieces, so, considering everything, we really were happy."
Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, three-time bronze medalists, were third with 79.72 points and had the routine of the night — until the Shibutanis immediately followed them.
"I think for a while we felt like we deserved bigger scores than we were getting in our performances," Donohue said. "It's nice to finish a program that we feel good about and feel that the crowd and the judges feel the same way."
With these three couples powering the way, the U.S. has become the world power in ice dance. Chock and Bates and the Shibutanis finished eighth and ninth in Sochi. Since then, their performances have continued to make them feel they can aim even higher in next year's Winter Games in South Korea.
Nathan Chen is the favorite to win gold in the men's championship, which opens later Friday night with the short program.
"Nathan is going to change our sport," NBC announcer Tara Lipinski said. "He is going to change the face of U.S. figure skating. He is gutsy. He is talented. You look at him when he was a little novice boy and everyone talking about him; they talked about him the next year, and the next year and the next year. To be able to do that for so long is rare in this sport."
Comments