Towns leads Timberwolves past injury-depleted Clippers

0:49 Tim Tebow sends his best wishes to Ryan Teixeira Pause

1:44 Arroyo Grande High's Aaron Teixeira steps up as bone marrow donor for brother Ryan Teixeira

0:42 Watch Ryan Teixeira get a big-league surprise from Dodger Justin Turner

1:26 Here's how Caltrans is shoring up Hwy. 41 hillside after the rockslide

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:32 President-elect Donald Trump arrives in Washington

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:42 Emily Lucier hits buzzer-beater to lift Mission Prep to win over rival SLO High

1:08 Here's an early look at how the storm will develop this week