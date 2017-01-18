Sports

January 18, 2017 8:28 PM

Arizona's Trier tested positive for PED

The Associated Press
TUCSON, Ariz.

Arizona sophomore Allonzo Trier, who has yet to play this season, admitted Wednesday that he tested positive for a banned performance-enhancing drug.

The 6-foot-5 Trier, who came to Arizona as the marquee player in coach Sean Miller's recruiting class, had a strong freshman season, averaging 14.8 points.

The school had never said why Trier was suspended, citing privacy issues. Miller said all along that Trier was practicing with the 14th-ranked Wildcats but never gave a clue as to when he would be back.

Trier thanked his family, coaches, teammates, his attorney and the athletics department for their support.

