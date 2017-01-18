Sports

January 18, 2017 8:28 PM

Allen's layup lifts Virginia Tech past Yellow Jackets, 62-61

By JIMMY ROBERTSON Associated Press
BLACKSBURG, Va.

Seth Allen scored the final two of his 17 points on a layup with 15 seconds left to lift Virginia Tech to a 62-61 victory over Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

It was a game the Hokies needed after losing three of their past four games. Allen hit 6 of 9 from the floor, including three 3-pointers, and Zach LeDay added 17 points.

Virginia Tech (14-4 overall, 3-3 ACC) led by as many as nine in the second half, but couldn't put away the Yellow Jackets (11-7, 3-3), who had two chances in the final seconds to take the lead. Georgia Tech turned the ball over with :09 left, and then fouled Virginia Tech's Justin Robinson, who missed the front end of a one-and-one.

Quinton Stephens missed a contested jumper at the buzzer that would have won the game for Georgia Tech.

Stephens paced the Yellow Jackets with 18 points.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia Tech: The depth-shy Yellow Jackets were picked to finish 14th in the 15-team ACC, but are becoming a tough out for ACC foes. Outside of a blowout loss to Duke on Jan. 4, the Yellow Jackets have been in every game.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies shot just 40 percent (22 of 55) and turned the ball over 13 times against a Georgia Tech squad that played mostly a 1-3-1 zone. But Virginia Tech found a way to win down the stretch against a team they couldn't afford to lose to at home, especially considering the Hokies play six of their next eight games on the road.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech concludes its three-game road swing on Saturday when the Yellow Jackets play at Virginia.

Virginia Tech closed a three-game home stand and now hits the road for two straight, starting with a game at Clemson on Sunday. The Hokies haven't won there since 2009

