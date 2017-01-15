NFL Today, Divisional Playoffs

2:39 Family and friends share their memories of 17-year-old Shelby Sudbrink Pause

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:38 Spirited marching, joyous celebration honors Martin Luther King Jr. in Paso Robles

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation

3:13 Fresno State athletic director talks about abuse he endured as a child

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

0:56 It's easy being green in SLO County after recent rainstorms

0:30 Memorials on Templeton Road where Atascadero teen Shelby Sudbrink crashed her car

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack