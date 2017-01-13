Former Cal Poly star Justin Dhillon fulfills dream by signing with L.A. Galaxy II

0:56 It's easy being green in SLO County after recent rainstorms Pause

1:02 Aerial views of Sacramento area flooding

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

2:09 Watch Zac Efron in the teaser trailer for 'Baywatch'

1:23 Why this Templeton man started his own lip balm company

0:47 Caltrans works to shore up hill, repair Highway 41 after mudslide

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

0:28 Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies