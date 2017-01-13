Sports

January 13, 2017 11:12 AM

Royals, Hosmer agree to $12.25M deal to avoid arbitration

The Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo.

The Royals and All-Star first baseman Eric Hosmer have agreed on a $12.25 million contract for next season, avoiding arbitration with a deal that could take him to free agency.

General manager Dayton Moore has long been optimistic that the Royals will be able to sign their homegrown star to a long-term deal, but the price has risen considerably.

The 27-year-old Hosmer made $8.3 million last season in the second year of a $13.9 million, two-year contract that he signed to avoid arbitration in 2015. He has won three Gold Gloves and flashed more power at the plate last season, hitting .266 with a career high 25 homers and 104 RBIs.

Hosmer is eligible for free agency after the season.

Left-hander Danny Duffy and closer Kelvin Herrera remained eligible for arbitration.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Highlights and post game reaction from Cal Poly's Big West home opener

View more video

Sports Videos