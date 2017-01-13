Sports

January 13, 2017 12:12 PM

Rockies' Arenado agrees to $29.5 million, 2-year contract

The Associated Press
DENVER

The Colorado Rockies and Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado avoided arbitration Friday by agreeing to a $29.5 million, two-year contract.

Arenado will make $11.75 million this season and $17.75 million in 2018. He'll have one year of arbitration eligibility remaining for 2019, after which he would become eligible for free agency.

Arenado tied for the NL lead with 41 home runs last season and he drove in a major league-best 133 runs. He also won his fourth consecutive Gold Glove and his second straight Silver Slugger.

Right-hander Tyler Chatwood and outfielder Charlie Blackmon are eligible for arbitration.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Highlights and post game reaction from Cal Poly's Big West home opener

View more video

Sports Videos