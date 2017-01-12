Law scores 23 points in Northwestern's win over Rutgers

3:06 Nipomo High wrestler Alexis Garcia eyeing a state title Pause

0:47 Caltrans works to shore up hill, repair Highway 41 after mudslide

1:02 Marijuana could find a home in this Grover Beach zone

1:02 Aerial views of Sacramento area flooding

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

2:43 Supervisors Adam Hill, Lynn Compton argue at board meeting over meal with developer

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

0:44 Salinas River comes to life in North County

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you