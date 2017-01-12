Chargers' next move? Chasing respect in sports-saturated LA

0:44 Salinas River comes to life in North County Pause

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

1:23 Why this Templeton man started his own lip balm company

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made

2:02 SLO County shelter pup Sugar Bear has wheels to get around. Watch her go.

3:06 Nipomo High wrestler Alexis Garcia eyeing a state title

2:43 Supervisors Adam Hill, Lynn Compton argue at board meeting over meal with developer

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:01 Aww: 5 puppy siblings at SLO County Animal Services want to meet you