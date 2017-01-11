Wednesday's Sports in Brief

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack Pause

2:43 Supervisors Adam Hill, Lynn Compton argue at board meeting over meal with developer

0:44 Salinas River comes to life in North County

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made

1:23 Why this Templeton man started his own lip balm company

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point

0:35 Part of Santa Rosa Creek Road near Cambria falls into raging waters

2:03 Go behind the scenes of a bamboo 'oasis' growing in Paso Robles