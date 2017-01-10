Harden's triple-double leads Rockets to 9th straight win

2:39 Family and friends share their memories of 17-year-old Shelby Sudbrink Pause

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

2:07 Intelligence officials testify on Russian election hacking

2:16 Take a virtual tour inside plans for the new SLO Museum of Art building

0:25 Giant sequoia famous for 'drive-thru' hole in trunk topples in California storm

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:23 Why this Templeton man started his own lip balm company

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO