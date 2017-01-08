Sports

January 8, 2017 5:36 PM

Brunner, No. 19 Arizona State women roll past Colorado 71-52

The Associated Press
BOULDER, Colo.

Sophie Brunner scored 16 points, Quinn Dornstauder added 13 more while hauling in 12 rebounds and No. 19 Arizona State rolled to a 71-52 win over Colorado on Sunday.

The Sun Devils (12-3, 3-1 Pac-12) opened the game with a 10-2 run and never trailed, shooting 44 percent from the field and controlling the boards 49-30 to win their third straight. Reili Richardson's 3-pointer with just over two minutes left in the opening half made it 34-22 and Arizona State led by double figures the rest of the way.

Richardson finished with 14 points.

After falling behind early, Colorado (11-4, 1-3) chipped away at the deficit and got a 3-pointer from Kennedy Leonard to tie the score at 12 with 1:28 left in the first quarter. Brunner then sank a pair of free throws to put Arizona State back in front for good.

Leonard led Colorado with 25 points and Haley Smith had 10.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Nipomo High wrestler Alexis Garcia eyeing a state title

View more video

Sports Videos