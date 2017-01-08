Chattanoogan recalls day spent with baseball's Ted Williams

0:37 Santa Rosa Creek overflows at Moonstone Beach in Cambria Pause

1:51 Arrival of airport shooter Esteban Santiago at Broward County jail

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

2:03 Go behind the scenes of a bamboo 'oasis' growing in Paso Robles

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:02 Remembering David Fear: 'A Grover Beach hero'

1:23 Why this Templeton man started his own lip balm company

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis