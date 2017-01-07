Berglund lifts Blues to 4-3 win over Stars

0:28 Atascadero's Elijah Cooks turns Lompoc game into dunk contest Pause

0:39 In video, Paso Robles High football coach Rich Schimke pours syrup into player's belly button

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

1:51 Arrival of airport shooter Esteban Santiago at Broward County jail

1:02 14,000 sandbags: A race to protect Arroyo Grande Creek levee before heavy rains

0:59 California Legislature is getting more diverse, but there are fewer women

1:25 Atascadero High School's time capsule reveals town's beginnings

1:58 After fire, SLO-Botics team uses French Hospital space to regroup for competition

1:48 Drought leaves A.G. cemetery filled with dust, gopher holes and angry loved ones