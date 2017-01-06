Prep roundup: AG’s Matthew Bautista gets hat trick, Mission Prep gets basketball win

The San Luis Obispo High boys soccer team shutout Paso Robles 3-0 on Friday. The Tigers took the lead in the 10th minute when Branden Dolezal found Moises Hernandez on a cross at the back post. Moises returned the favor five minutes later on a through ball that Dolezal chipped over the keeper.
San Luis Obispo scored its final goal right before the half when Tristan Torres crossed the ball to Logan Axberg, who headed the ball into the back of the net.
Sebastian Quintana had four saves in goal for the Tigers (7-2-1, 2-0 PAC 8), who play Righetti on Monday.
Arroyo Grande 6, Mission Prep 2
Matthew Bautista had three goals and two assists to lead the Eagles. Michael Baustista had two goals and an assist and Kyle Goodge had one goal.
Arroyo Grande improves to 2-0 in PAC 8 play and will face St. Joseph on Tuesday.
Righetti 1, Atascadero 0
Atascadero mustered 14 shots on goal, but couldn’t find the back of the net. Israel Reyna had four saves for the Greyhounds (3-6-1, 0-2 PAC 8).
GIRLS SOCCER
San Luis Obispo 3, Paso Robles 1
The Tigers rallied from a 1-0 first-half deficit, scoring three second-half goals. Bailey Frost, Maddie Johnson and Olivia Ortiz each scored for San Luis Obispo (9-0-1, 2-0 PAC 8).
Eislee Sohner had 4 saves in goal for the Tigers, who play Righetti on Monday.
Atascadero 6, Righetti 0
Serena Ramirez had three goals and Hannah Flickinger, Kianna Subia and Marina Garcia each had one for the Greyhounds. Claire Iohayza recorded three saves in the shutout.
Nipomo 2, Cabrillo 1 (OT)
Jackie Lopez and Jazmin Zarate each had goals for Nipomo. The Titans will play host to Morro Bay on Tuesday.
Arroyo Grande 4, Mission Prep 0
Arroyo Grande scored two first-half goals and two in the second half to extend its winning streak to four and move to 11-1 (2-0 PAC 8) on the season.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mission Prep 63, Arroyo Grande 58
Kyle Colvin had 19 points — including 11 in the first half — in the Royals’ victory. Carter Gran had 14 points and Kyle Stewart added 12 for Mission Prep, who led 30-26 at the half.
Gage Antonio had 15 points, all from three-pointers and Will Silmon had 12 points for Arroyo Grande (8-7, 1-1 PAC 8), who will play St. Joseph on Monday.
Mission Prep (10-7, 2-0 PAC 8) will play at Atascadero on Monday.
Atascadero 79, Righetti 67
Atascadero had four players in double figures. Marco Rojas had 17 first-half points to spark the Greyhounds and Elijah Cooks had 17 points in the second-half.
Rojas finished with 22 points, six assists and three steals, while Cooks had 25 points, six assists, four blocks and four steals.
Kyler Warren registered 14 points and Trevor Howell had 12 for the Greyhounds (9-4, 2-0 PAC 8). Preston Hallett also had five assists.
Paso Robles 54, San Luis Obispo 47
Gabe Linn recorded a double-double for Paso Robles, scoring 16 points and securing 12 rebounds. Sebastian Galsim had 14 points and Jaedon Lyon had seven points and three assists.
Anthony Napoli added nine points and 10 rebounds for the Bearcats, who play at Pioneer Valley on Monday.
Coast Union 58, Laton 31
Auggie Johnson had 15 points, five assists and eight rebounds and Jez Lawson had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Broncos. Sam MacKinnon also had 13 points for Coast Union.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arroyo Grande 56, Mission Prep 43
Mission Prep opened the game on a 7-0 run, but the score was tied 19-19 at halftime.
Kinsey McBryde had a game-high 18 points for the Royals and Ani Boncich chipped in 11 points and 10 rebounds. Jennifer Laird added 10 rebounds for Mission Prep (3-10, 1-1 PAC 8).
Paso Robles 44, San Luis Obispo 41
The Bearcats trailed 16-4 before ending the first half on an 18-8 run. Kimmy Buchanan led the Bearcats with 19 points.
Sydney Meneses had 10 points.
“We were especially proud of our team defensive effort, and our guard play attacking the traps on offense,” Paso Robles coach Hedi Sill said.
Whitney Burns led San Luis Obispo (8-7, 1-1 PAC 8) with 14 points.
