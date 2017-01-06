Celtics use big 2nd half, hold off scrappy 76ers 110-106

1:02 14,000 sandbags: A race to protect Arroyo Grande Creek levee before heavy rains Pause

0:28 Atascadero's Elijah Cooks turns Lompoc game into dunk contest

0:39 In video, Paso Robles High football coach Rich Schimke pours syrup into player's belly button

2:03 Go behind the scenes of a bamboo 'oasis' growing in Paso Robles

0:59 California Legislature is getting more diverse, but there are fewer women

1:23 Why this Templeton man started his own lip balm company

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:19 Body, vehicle found over the side of Hwy. 1 near Ragged Point

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point