Prep roundup: Camryn Roth leads Templeton girls basketball to rivalry win over Morro Bay

The Templeton High girls basketball team beat Morro Bay 47-36, propelled by Camryn Roth’s 18 points. Roth hit 4 of 7 three-pointers and Annie Elterman added 11 points and seven steals. Julia Aurignac recorded nine points and 14 rebounds.
Templeton improves to 2-2 in Los Padres League play and 6-7 overall. The Eagles will play Santa Maria on Tuesday.
Nipomo 65, Orcutt Academy 38
Sidney Aguilera had 15 points and Kiesa Romero had 13 points and a team-high six rebounds to the Titans (8-8, 2-2 LPL). Kylie Mendez nearly had a triple-double for Nipomo with 10 assists, 12 steals and seven points.
Nipomo will play Morro Bay on Tuesday.
