Rich Schimke will not return as Paso Robles football coach in 2017

After 17 years as head football coach at Paso Robles High School, it appears Rich Schimke will not return to the sidelines in 2017, according to a statement Thursday from the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District.
“The varsity head football coach/director of sport position is currently open and applications are being accepted,” district spokesperson Martha Clayton wrote in a statement to The Tribune when asked for an update on Schimke’s status moving forward. “All applications will be screened, and interviews will be scheduled during the month of January.”
Schimke was removed from his coaching position following an incident involving a player during a postgame celebration in October. Video obtained by The Tribune in November showed Schimke pouring syrup on a player in the locker room while other players watched and cheered.
The video led to Schimke being placed on paid administrative leave, and sparked a police investigation. Schimke was cleared of any criminal misconduct and has since been reinstated as a teacher after members of the community came to his defense, be he was not on the sidelines for the final three games of the 2016 season. Assistant coach Matt Carroll filled in as interim head coach.
Schimke and Paso Robles athletic director Anthony Morales could not be immediately reached for comment.
