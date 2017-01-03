Prep roundup: SLO High girls soccer keeps unbeaten streak going

San Luis Obispo senior Grace Park scored her ninth goal of the season on a misty Tuesday night to give the Tigers girls soccer team a 1-0 win over Atascadero to open PAC 8 play.
The Tigers (8-0-1) remain undefeated on the season.
Park, who is verbally committed to the Cal Poly women's soccer team, scored on a header in the first half off a perfect cross from sophomore Olivia Ortiz. It was Ortiz's sixth assist of the season.
.@grace_park12 scores a header on a nice assist from Olivia Ortiz. @slohs_athletics takes the 1-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/Kbnqlq4tWk— Travis Gibson (@TravisDgibson) January 4, 2017
With a first half lead in hand, San Luis Obispo continued to attack in the second half, but the Atascadero defense held strong. Atascadero sophomore goalkeeper Claire Lohayza made two crucial saves to give the Greyhounds a chance late. Atascadero's best chance came on a late cornerkick that deflected just wide.
Bolstered by a back line of Rylie Johnson, Maddie Johnson and Amber Nunes, San Luis Obispo notched its sixth shutout in nine games.
San Luis Obispo will host Paso Robles at 6 p.m. on
GIRLS SOCCER
Pioneer Valley 3, Mission Prep 1
The Panthers scored two first-half goals to pull away from the Royals.
Junior Emma Kuchinski scored off a pass from sophomore Jenna Miller in the 52nd minute to get Mission Prep on the board.
Pioneer Valley answered with a third goal three minutes later.
Gabby Flores made 15 saves for the Royals (1-6, 0-1 PAC 8), whi will play at Arroyo Grande on Friday.
3 Arroyo Grande, 0 Righetti
Allie Palangi scored two goals in a win over Righetti.
Palangi's first goal of the game was followed by Arroyo Grande senior Theanna Longfellow's goal on a free kick from 24 yards out to give the Eagles a 2-0 halftime lead.
"Worked on that shot yesterday," Arroyo Grande coach John Clarke said. "It was a perfect angle and opportunity."
Becca Barrow assisted on Palangi's second and final goal to make it 3-0.
Arroyo Grande (10-1, 1-0 PAC 8) hosts Mission Prep on Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
San Luis Obispo 2, Atascadero 1
Atascadero took a 1-0 lead into halftime, but the Tigers rallied for two goals, each by freshman Moises Hernandez, to open the PAC 8 league season with a win. The Greyhounds opened the scoring with a penalty kick by Manny Perez five minutes before the half.
Hernandez would score 15 minutes into the second half off an assist by Cole Broome-Hanvey and had the game winner off a failed Greyhound (3-5-1) clearance.
Freshman Israel Reyna had four saves for Atascadero.
San Luis Obispo (6-2-1, 1-0) will play at Paso Robles on Friday and Atascadero will play Righetti on Friday.
Paso Robles 6, St. Joseph 0
Benjamin Premenko scored two goals and one assist and Myles Monge, Sergio Torres, Leonardo Anaya and Aiden Kerr each scored one goal. Mauricio Mincitar, Daniel Zavala and Javier Solis each had an assist.
The Bearcats are 8-2-1 overall and in PAC 8 (1-0).
Arroyo Grande 3, Righetti 1
Arroyo Grande opened league play with a 3-1 win over Righetti.
Matthew Bautista, Kyle Goodge and Gapala Sevor each had goals for the Eagles (4-3).
Arroyo Grande will host Mission Prep on Friday.
Nipomo 3, Morro Bay 1
Irvin Iturbide, Ulises Macias and Wyatt Omohundro each scored goals for Nipomo. It was the first Titans win over the Pirates since the 2011-12 season when Nipomo won a league title.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mission Prep 71, Pioneer Valley 48
Vince Ricigliano had 21 points — including 10 points in the fourth quarter. Kyle Colvin had 19 points and Carter Gran had 18 points for Mission Prep, who play Arroyo Grande on Friday.
St. Joseph 63, Paso Robles 52
St. Joseph senior JoJo Walker scored 24 points in a win over Paso Robles to open league play.
Sebastian Galsim led Paso Robles with 13 points in the loss. Gabe Linn added 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Paso Robles will play San Luis Obispo on Friday.
Arroyo Grande 60, Righetti 58
Gage Antonio hit five three-pointers on the way to 23 points for Arroyo Grande. AJ Panetta had eight points, including going 6 for 6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter. Patrick Angle had 10 points and eight assists and Jacob Soriano added nine points.
The Eagles (8-6, 1-0 PAC 8) will play at Mission Prep on Thursday.
Atascadero 53, San Luis Obispo 49
Elijah Cooks had 17 points, five boards and 3 assists in Atascadero’s PAC 8 opener.
Marco Rojas, Lucas Sprouse and Kyler Warren had 8 points each, Kyler Warren also had 12 rebounds and 4 blocked shots
Templeton 62, Lompoc 50
Rigel Hall led Templeton to a Los Padres League victory with a team-high 19 points.
Brendan Weaver had 13 points, and Trevor Holmes added 10.
The Eagles (5-5 overall, 2-1 LPL) are in action next at home Thursday against Morro Bay.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mission Prep 59, Pioneer Valley 48
Ani Boncich had 20 and 11 rebounds to lead the Royals. Kyra Harris had eight assists and Grace Carney chipped in 10 points. The Royals (3-9) will play Arroyo Grande on Friday.
Righetti 60, Arroyo Grande 43
Brynn Thoming had a team-high 12 points and AJ Bertelsen added 11 points in the Eagles’ PAC 8 opener. Meghan Smith had 10 points and Jayci Bayne recorded eight more.
St. Joseph 62, Paso Robles 45
A 14-point difference in the first quarter led to an unsurmountable lead for the Bearcats (4-7, 0-1 PAC 8). Jayden Lowen was 8 for 9 from the free throw line and had 12 points and Kim Buchanan added 15 points. Sydney Meneses finished with 11 points.
San Luis Obispo 55, Atascadero 52
Whitney Burns had 15 points and Lily Svetich finished with 12 points for the Tigers. San Luis Obispo opened up a 14 point lead in the third quarter before the Greyhounds outscored the Tigers 16-9 in the final period.
Atascadero had a chance to tie at the buzzer but the shot went off the back iron.
Lompoc 38, Templeton 23
Lompoc outscored the Eagles 12-2 in the third quarter in a Los Padres League win.
Julie Aurignac led Templeton with 10 points, and Camryn Roth added eight.
Templeton (5-7 overall, 1-2 LPL) is back in action Thursday at Morro Bay.
GIRLS WATER POLO
Paso Robles 15, San Luis Obispo 1
Paso Robles had seven different scorers to open the PAC 8 season. Mackenzie Raymond led the way with five goals and Miranda Pasky had three. Veronica Ayala and Tatiana Smelzer each had two goals.
San Luis Obispo’s Anna Petersen scored the Tiger’s only goal and Kayley Rolph had seven saves.
Lulu Root had 12 saves in goal for the Bearcats, who will play in the Arroyo Grande Tournament this weekend along with San Luis Obispo.
Righetti 11, Atascadero 3
Faith Archibald scored all three goals for Atascadero. Tina Bell had eight saves and Kaela Andrus had three saves in goal.
Atascadero will play Nipomo at noon in the Arroyo Grande Tournament this weekend.
