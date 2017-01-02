Clippers beat Suns 109-98, end 6-game skid to start new year

0:37 A bird's-eye view of the 2017 Polar Bear Dip in Cayucos Pause

0:37 Cal Poly's 2017 Rose Parade float: 'A New Leaf'

1:24 Gun dealer describes confusion, complexity in California's new gun laws

0:32 Storm scenes from Pismo Beach

0:44 How an officer can tell whether a driver is stoned

0:51 Watch waves crash at otherwise-peaceful Morro Rock

1:58 After fire, SLO-Botics team uses French Hospital space to regroup for competition

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: The country's evolving laws on cannabis