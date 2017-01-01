Tony Romo tosses TD pass, Cowboys lose 27-13 to Eagles

Tony Romo is ready to go if the Dallas Cowboys need his help in the playoffs.
Romo looked sharp in his first regular-season game since Thanksgiving 2015. He threw his first touchdown pass in nearly 14 months and showed the offense can produce when Dak Prescott is on the sideline.
The Cowboys played it safe in a 27-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but fulfilled their objective by keeping star players healthy.
"I don't think anything better could have happened than to have Tony get out there and get some really great, positive snaps," owner Jerry Jones said. "It was such a positive for our team to see the depth we have now and Tony stepped out there and looked just like he's looked at practice."
Prescott played only two series against the Eagles and Ezekiel Elliott watched from the sideline.
Now Romo heads back to the bench while Prescott prepares to lead Elliott, Dez Bryant and a high-octane offense into the playoffs. The Cowboys (13-3) have home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs and will play on Jan. 14 or 15.
"I've been practicing well so I just stayed true to form," Romo said. "It's good and fun to play football. It's enjoyable to have a little success, but I kind of do that at practice each day."
Here's some things we learned from Philadelphia's win over Dallas:
