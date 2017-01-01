Jeff Thomas stars in Under Armour All-America Game

0:36 Kids celebrate 'Noon Year's Eve' at the San Luis Obispo Children's Museum Pause

0:26 Jerry Brown signs climate bill: 'This is big'

1:07 The holidays are at home with the Fortinis

0:32 Storm scenes from Pismo Beach

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

0:47 Great white shark caught on video in Morro Bay

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

1:07 California still working on getting young voters to cast ballots