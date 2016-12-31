Sports

December 31, 2016 8:28 PM

Westbrook leads Thunder past Clippers 114-88

The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY

Russell Westbrook had 17 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds for his NBA-best 16th triple-double of the season, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 114-88 victory over the depleted Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.

Westbrook played just 28 minutes as Oklahoma City put away Los Angeles with a big first half. Enes Kanter had 23 points and eight rebounds, and Victor Oladipo added 15 points.

The Clippers played without Chris Paul, who was sidelined by a hamstring injury, and Blake Griffin, who is recovering from right knee surgery. Brandon Bass and Marreese Speights each had 18 points, and Austin Rivers finished with 14 on 3-for-11 shooting.

Oladipo and Kanter each had nine points in the first quarter as Oklahoma City jumped out to a 33-12 lead. Alex Abrines drilled a half-court shot at the halftime buzzer, giving the Thunder a 69-40 lead at the break.

TIP-INS

Clippers: C DeAndre Jordan finished with nine points and 11 rebounds. ... Los Angeles shot 41 percent (31 for 75) from the field.

Thunder: Abrines had 12 points, and Steven Adams scored 11.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Host the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.

Thunder: Travel to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks on Monday night.

