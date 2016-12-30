Sports

December 30, 2016 8:06 PM

VCU controls George Mason in 73-64 A-10 opening win

The Associated Press
FAIRFAX, Va.

JeQuan Lewis scored a season high 26 points and Mo Alie-Cox had 14 points and nine rebounds sending VCU to a 73-64 win against George Mason in the Atlantic 10 Conference opener for both teams Friday night.

The Rams led 36-35 at halftime and never trailed after the break. Ian Boyd's jumper brought the Patriots to within 49-45 with 13:05 to play, and he made one of two free throws six minutes later to make 59-55, but they couldn't get closer.

Lewis' had a layup off a steal, Tillman had a free throw and Williams' jumper gave put VCU out front 17-7 early before the Patriots used a 13-6 run cutting the lead to three on Jaire Grayer's 3 with 7:30 left before the break.

Jalen Jenkins scored 12 for George Mason (10-4) and Grayer, Otis Livingston II, and Marquise Moore all scored 10 apiece.

VCU (11-3) had a 42-31 rebounding edge and scored 46 interior points. Justin Tillman collared 11 boards for the Rams.

