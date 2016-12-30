Sports

Kempton's 20 points, 14 boards power Lehigh past Army, 66-59

WEST POINT, N.Y.

Tim Kempton scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as Lehigh won its fourth straight and kicked off the Patriot League season with a 66-59 win at Army Friday night.

Coming off a run of three straight games scoring 90 or more points, the Mountain Hawks limited Army to 35.5 percent shooting from the field, but the Black Knights hit 11 of 32 from 3-point range to stay close.

Meanwhile Lehigh struggled shooting from behind lines, hitting just 3 of 15 shots from behind the 3-point stripe and 13 of 25 from the free throw line.

Austin Price and Kyle Leufroy each scored 12 points for Lehigh (7-5, 1-0).

Matthew Wilson scored 16 points off the bench for Army (6-7, 0-1) by knocking down 7 of 8 shots from the field. Luke Morrison hit 4 of 13 from 3-point range to put up 12 points while pulling down 10 boards.

