Mason Rudolph rolls, Oklahoma State routs Colorado 38-8

Oklahoma State running back Chris Carson, left, is hit by Colorado linebacker Rick Gamboa as he runs for a first down during the second half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in San Antonio.
Eric Gay
AP Photo
Oklahoma State running back Chris Carson (32) leaps over Colorado defensive back Afolabi Laguda (1) as he runs for a first down during the second half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in San Antonio.
Eric Gay
AP Photo
Oklahoma State tight end Blake Jarwin (47) runs past Colorado defensive back Isaiah Oliver (26) as he scores a touchdown during the second half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in San Antonio.
Eric Gay
AP Photo
Oklahoma State wide receiver James Washington (28) pulls in a pass in front of Colorado defensive back Isaiah Oliver (26) during the second half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in San Antonio.
Eric Gay
AP Photo
Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) runs for a first down against Colorado during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in San Antonio.
Austin Gay
AP Photo
Colorado quarterback Steven Montez (12) scrambles during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in San Antonio.
Eric Gay
AP Photo
Colorado defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon (23) breaks up a pass intended for Oklahoma State wide receiver Jhajuan Seales (81) during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in San Antonio.
Eric Gay
AP Photo
Colorado's Chris Graham (15) watches his field-goal attempt miss during the first half against Oklahoma State in the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in San Antonio.
Eric Gay
AP Photo
Colorado's mascot, Ralphie, runs onto the field prior to the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game between Oklahoma State and Colorado, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in San Antonio.
Austin Gay
AP Photo
Colorado quarterback Sefo Liufau (13) holds his ankle after he was hit during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in San Antonio. Liufau left the game after the play.
Eric Gay
AP Photo
Colorado running back Phillip Lindsay (23) is upended by Oklahoma State cornerback Lenzy Pipkins (4) during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in San Antonio.
Eric Gay
AP Photo
Colorado running back Phillip Lindsay (23) runs toward Oklahoma State cornerback Lenzy Pipkins (4) during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in San Antonio.
Eric Gay
AP Photo
Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) runs up field against Colorado after making a catch during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in San Antonio.
Eric Gay
AP Photo
Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre, left, argues a call during the first half of the team's Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in San Antonio.
Eric Gay
AP Photo
Oklahoma State wide receiver James Washington (28) makes a catch over Colorado defensive back Chidobe Awuzie (4) during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in San Antonio.
Eric Gay
AP Photo
Colorado quarterback Sefo Liufau (13) is hit by Oklahoma State cornerback Ramon Richards during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in San Antonio.
Eric Gay
AP Photo
Oklahoma State safety Tre Flowers (31) breaks up a pass intended for Colorado wide receiver Devin Ross (2) during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in San Antonio.
Eric Gay
AP Photo
Colorado wide receiver Bryce Bobo (4) drops a pass as Oklahoma State cornerback Ramon Richards (7) defends during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in San Antonio.
Eric Gay
AP Photo
Oklahoma State wide receiver James Washington (28) bobbles a pass as Colorado defensive back Chidobe Awuzie (4) defends during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in San Antonio. The pass was incomplete.
Eric Gay
AP Photo
Oklahoma State running back Chris Carson (32) runs for a touchdown as Colorado defensive back Tedric Thompson (9) defends during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in San Antonio.
Eric Gay
AP Photo
Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph warms up for the team's Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game against Colorado, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in San Antonio.
Eric Gay
AP Photo
