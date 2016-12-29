Gasol, Randolph lead Grizzlies past OKC as Westbrook tossed

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) walks off the court after being ejected for committing two technical fouls in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn.
Brandon Dill
AP Photo
Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) shoots between Oklahoma City Thunder Enes Kanter (11) and guard Semaj Christon (6) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn.
Brandon Dill
AP Photo
Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder center Joffrey Lauvergne (77) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn.
Brandon Dill
AP Photo
Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Billy Donovan reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn.
Brandon Dill
AP Photo
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, right, shoots against Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn.
Brandon Dill
AP Photo
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Anthony Morrow (2) reacts in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn.
Brandon Dill
AP Photo
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots between Memphis Grizzlies guard Andrew Harrison (5), forward JaMychal Green (0), and Thunder center Steven Adams (12) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn.
Brandon Dill
AP Photo
Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) dunks the ball between Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12) and guard Russell Westbrook (0) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn.
Brandon Dill
AP Photo
Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Billy Donovan talks to a referee in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn.
Brandon Dill
AP Photo
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Domantas Sabonis (3) shoots between Memphis Grizzlies forward JaMychal Green, second from left, and center Marc Gasol, far right, as Thunder center Steven Adams, far left, moves for position, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn.
Brandon Dill
AP Photo
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, center, looses control of the ball while driving between Thunder center Steven Adams (12), Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33), guard Andrew Harrison (5), and Grizzlies forward JaMychal Green, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn.
Brandon Dill
AP Photo
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook shoots against Memphis Grizzlies forward JaMychal Green in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn.
Brandon Dill
AP Photo
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies guard Andrew Harrison (5) and Memphis Grizzlies forward JaMychal Green (0) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn.
Brandon Dill
AP Photo
Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn.
Brandon Dill
AP Photo
Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale, right, reacts to a referee ruling in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn.
Brandon Dill
AP Photo
Comments