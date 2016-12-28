Sports

December 28, 2016 7:47 PM

Davis leads Pelicans past reeling Clippers, 102-98

By BRETT MARTEL AP Sports Writer
NEW ORLEANS

Anthony Davis highlighted a 20-point performance with a soaring, one-handed alley-oop dunk during a pivotal fourth-quarter spurt, and the suddenly surging New Orleans Pelicans beat the Los Angeles Clippers 102-98 on Wednesday night.

Buddy Hield scored 17 points for New Orleans, which was won three straight, while Pelicans reserve guard Tyreke Evans added a season-high 12 points in his sixth game back from a right knee injury.

Chris Paul returned from a three-game absence and scored 21 points, while DeAndre Jordan had 25 rebounds to go with 13 points.

Marreese Speights, who scored 11 points, missed a potential tying 3-pointer in the final seconds. Davis then tipped the miss to Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday, dooming the Clippers to a fourth straight loss.

Holiday had 11 points and nine assists.

