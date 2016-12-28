Bowl Capsules

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60 Pause

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama's final Christmas address from the White House

1:33 How to grill ribs: Tips from The Rib Line's kitchen

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

0:41 Timelapse video: Last-minute shoppers in downtown San Luis Obispo on Christmas Eve

1:00 Take a look inside the SLO High School computer lab destroyed by fire

0:32 Storm scenes from Pismo Beach

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made