NC State rolls past Rider 99-71 in final pre-ACC contest

Freshman Dennis Smith Jr. had 19 points and a season-high 16 assists to help North Carolina State beat Rider 99-71 on Wednesday night.
Fellow rookie Omer Yurtseven added a season-high 16 points in his first start for the Wolfpack (11-2), who led 40-25 by halftime and stayed comfortably in front in a tuneup before the start of Atlantic Coast Conference play.
Smith had eight assists by halftime and had a highlight-reel takeoff and throwdown dunk early in the second half, extending his recent strong play that had seen him shoot 67 percent in the past three games.
The Wolfpack held Rider to 24-percent shooting in the first half (9 for 38) and 37 percent for the game, earning a sixth straight win — the last four each coming by at least 21 points.
N.C. State shot 56 percent.
Stevie Jordan scored 14 points for the Broncs (8-5).
BIG PICTURE
Rider: The Broncs have had success in close games this year, winning four games by three or fewer points. But Rider never gave itself any shot to stay close with a horrendous offensive start, with the Broncs missing 24 of their first 29 shots.
N.C. State: A couple of things stood out here, starting with Yurtseven's play offering another indication he's settling in after missing the first nine games in an NCAA eligibility dispute.
Meanwhile, coach Mark Gottfried had been pushing his players to play better defense and has said they have improved since the start of the season. The numbers backed him in this one, from Rider's struggle-filled start to the Wolfpack's seven steals and seven blocks. The Wolfpack also took care of the glass to regularly limit the Broncs to one shot, led by Abdul-Malik Abu (12 rebounds) and freshman Ted Kapita (season-high 11 boards).
UP NEXT
Rider: Rider visits Monmouth on Saturday in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play.
N.C. State: N.C. State visits Miami on Saturday to start ACC play.
