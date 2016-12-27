NHL Capsules

Nick Foligno scored a power-play goal midway through the third period, Sergei Bobrovsky had 37 saves and the NHL-leading Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to 13 games.
Scott Hartnell, Seth Jones and Matt Calvert scored to put the burgeoning Blue Jackets up 3-0 in the first period, but they were outplayed from there by the more aggressive Bruins. Columbus stayed in the game thanks to the latest stellar performance by Bobrovsky, who got his first career victory in eight games against Boston.
David Backes, Austin Czarnik and David Krejci scored for the Bruins, and Tuukka Rask had 18 saves.
Columbus hasn't lost since Nov. 26 on this franchise-best winning streak. It leads the brutal Metropolitan Division a season after finishing in last place.
Foligno scored the winner with a wraparound goal 10:46 into the third period off a pass from Alexander Wennberg. The Blue Jackets then killed a power play with less than four minutes left and held off a rush by the Bruins after they pulled their goalie with about 1 1/2 minutes remaining.
PENGUINS 5, DEVILS 2
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored a goal for the fourth straight game and added two assists in leading Pittsburgh over New Jersey for its 10th win in December.
Evgeni Malkin added a goal and an assist in becoming the fourth Penguin to collect 800 points, and defenseman Justin Schultz scored the go-ahead goal with 5.4 seconds left in the second period after being set by Pittsburgh's two star forwards.
Marc-Andre Fleury had 21 saves as the Penguins beat the Devils for the second time in five nights, and the third time in three games this season. Carl Hagelin and Bryan Rust added insurance goals in the third period for Pittsburgh, which is 10-1-2 this month.
PA Parenteau and Adam Henrique scored for the slumping Devils, who are 1-8-1 in their last 10. Cory Schneider had 22 saves.
RANGERS 4, SENATORS 3
NEW YORK (AP) — Defenseman Nick Holden scored the go-ahead goal less than seven minutes into the third period, lifting New York to a comeback victory over Ottawa.
Holden's second goal of the game and sixth of the season came at 6:31 as he wedged the puck past Senators goaltender Mike Condon just 4 seconds after a Rangers' power play had expired.
Derek Stepan had two goals and defenseman Ryan McDonagh had three assists as the Rangers overcame a 3-1 deficit and snapped a two-game losing streak.
Antti Raanta, who allowed goals on the first two shots he faced from the Senators, recovered to make 33 saves for the win, improving to 9-4-0 this season.
Raanta started in place of Henrik Lundqvist, who didn't dress because of the flu.
ISLANDERS 4, CAPITALS 3
NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Ladd and Anders Lee scored 43 seconds apart early in the third period to lift New York over Washington.
Ladd had two goals and Cal Clutterbuck added another for New York, which improved to 14-14-6 overall and 11-7-4 at home.
Jaroslav Halak stopped 31 of 34 shots for the Islanders.
Despite getting goals from Justin Williams, Alex Ovechkin and Andre Burakovsky, Washington fell to 20-9-4 with its third loss in four games. Braden Holtby stopped 27 shots.
New York never trailed in the third meeting this month between the longtime rivals.
Comments