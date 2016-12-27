For Benfica, it's business as usual with transfers, titles

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama's final Christmas address from the White House Pause

1:57 How a SLO utility box becomes a work of art

2:46 See how peppermint candy is made

1:40 A look back at SLO startup Shopatron, as Kibo announces local layoffs

0:25 Locals, visitors celebrate 2016 Paso Robles Wine Festival

1:07 The holidays are at home with the Fortinis

0:42 Watch Ryan Teixeira get a big-league surprise from Dodger Justin Turner

2:43 Take a look inside the historic Atascadero Printery building

0:49 Cate Boller talks about Arroyo Grande girls soccer team's early-season success