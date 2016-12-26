Allardyce denied victory in 1st game in charge at Palace

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama's final Christmas address from the White House Pause

2:43 Take a look inside the historic Atascadero Printery building

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

2:24 What shots do your kids need for back to school?

1:40 A look back at SLO startup Shopatron, as Kibo announces local layoffs

1:07 California still working on getting young voters to cast ballots

2:42 Trump's White House

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street

1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes?